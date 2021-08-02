The five colorful Olympic rings in the front yard made it impossible to miss the home of Ashlee and Patrick Felling on Whitestone Terrace in Rock Hill.
Ashlee Felling, a self-professed Olympic fanatic, decided to celebrate the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games with an Olympics of her own. More than 40 guests came dressed for the part and participated in the games, representing the countries of Australia, Canada, France, Ireland and Djibouti. And despite the 93-degree heat on Saturday, July 24, the inaugural “Rock Hilympic Games” began.
Ashlee Felling said the idea of hosting their own games began with her love for the Olympics.
“I’ve just always really loved the Olympics,” she said. “We love to have friends over and hang out and I love a themed party, so there’s no better reason to just have friends together, especially with the last year and everything we went through and not being able to see all of our friends.”
She also noted that she loves competition. Her mom, Barb Kreher representing Team Canada in the “Rock Hilympics,” agreed.
“She loves all kinds of sports,” Kreher said. “She didn’t get that from me. She’s just very competitive, always has been.”
While the Tokyo Olympics played on a large projector outside and a TV inside, guests participated in seven “Rock Hilympic” games including the javelin throw, during which participants tossed pool noodles through the Olympic rings, and a variety of relay races as each country vied for the gold medals Felling made.
The “Face Race” game challenged participants to place an Oreo on their foreheads and then get it into their mouths using only facial muscles. In the “Hot Air” game, competitors attempted to keep a tissue afloat by blowing into a straw.
Felling said she found most of the game ideas from the popular social media platform TikTok.
“I saw there was this family during quarantine who had created the ‘Quarantine Olympics,’ and they were just playing these games in their home,” she said. “So I borrowed most of those games that we played today.”
Pam Bischoff, the Fellings’ neighbor, said Ashlee Felling had been planning the party for months. As a guest at the event, Bischoff enjoyed being a spectator at the games.
“They just had a ball,” Bischoff said. “They all did, and there were a lot of things going on inside as well. With all the props and the photo booth and stuff like that, I thought it was really fun.”
Though this was the first “Rock Hilympics,” Felling said she hopes to host the celebration with each Olympics every two years. Even now, she said the winter Olympics are only eight months away.
“I hope that everybody’s having a good time today,” she said. “I hope it’s kind of reminding us of just getting back to hanging out together and having a good time — friends and family together. And hopefully, everybody’s getting really excited for the games. I hope even people who aren’t excited for the Olympics will be a little bit more energized to watch the games and cheer for team USA.”
See the full photo gallery here.
Kate Schreiber is an intern with the Webster-Kirkwood Times. She is a rising senior at Kirkwood High School, and editor-in-chief for the student newspaper, The Kirkwood Call.