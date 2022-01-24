As the former executive director of Trailnet, Magnificent Missouri (Katy Land Trust), lifetime member, supporter and user of Gateway Off-Road Cyclists stewarded trails, founding advisory board president for the Missouri Interscholastic Cycling League and lifelong advocate for the outdoors, I highly recommend that Kirkwood and the surrounding community stand together when encouraging the Kirkwood Park Board to improve, by best practice, the comprehensive land use at Kirkwood Park.
I also highly recommend that the residents of Kirkwood and the surrounding area, as well as other stakeholders, weigh in on this with civility. It will take the entire community, side by side, to determine the best “path” forward. The focus on preservation, biodiversity and the concerns of the current predominant user group of naturalists matters. As does the fact that the park is severely underutilized for lack of an updated use-plan. Acknowledging and leveraging the history of the park’s biodiversity while bringing up to date the desires and expectations of the present and future, should therefore include outcomes of habitat preservation, mixed use and dedicated bike/hike recreation, equitable access and connectivity to other community assets. Yes, they can all work together.
Emotions run high if information is hard to interpret by way of the typical arguments between user groups. As a result, politicians get nervous and the community at large stalls out. Do not let this happen. Let’s work together.
The majority of the issues at the park — erosion, growth of invasive species, loss of native species, lack of purpose, trail redundancy and confusion — are avoidable. By enlisting the help from experienced trail building/maintenance groups like Gateway Off-Road Cyclists, in conjunction with Naturalist experts, multiple goals can be achieved. Let’s make it a “we did it together” project.
Ralph Pfremmer
Des Peres