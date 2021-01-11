Congratulations to Webster Groves High School Statesman Tristen Moore (WKT 12/18/20) for persevering through numerous disappointments on the basketball court to earn several academic scholarship offers.
Congratulations also to Kirkwood High School Pioneer Amaya Marion (WKT 12/18/20) for her accomplishments in and out of the classroom to earn a four-year scholarship to Stanford University.
But congratulations as well to the Webster-Kirkwood Times for recognizing high school students for their academic achievements. All too often schools just feature athletes at staged “signing” events where they accept scholarships based on their performances on the field or on the court.
I have yet to see a staged media event where students are signing a letter of intent to attend college on a purely academic scholarship. Not to take anything away from the athletes — they work hard to earn such recognition — but it is also hard to excel in academics where there are not many fans in the stands cheering you on or cheerleaders on the sidelines.
Think we could get local schools to host media “signing day” events for both academic and athletic scholarship awards? I’d love to see it.
Ron Zager
Webster Groves