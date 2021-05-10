Whoa, whoa, whoa! Outside of the authors, has anybody really had a chance to examine what the new “inclusive” social studies curriculum in the Webster Groves School District really involves?
In this atmosphere of revising history to dismiss the founding fathers as a bunch of racist slave owners, where are these innovative revisionists going with this? Our youth are about to be exposed to a “progressive” approach to history. History is history. The creation of the greatest nation on earth has been trashed in the current atmosphere of revisionism. Now where are we going?
The plight of Black Americans deserves its rightful place in our classrooms. But let’s be careful with this. Trashing our forefathers is not fair or helpful. Inclusion is one thing. Revisionism is quite another.
Tom Williamson
Webster Groves