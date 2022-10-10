As I continue to learn more about SB 775 and the Kirkwood School District’s response to it, I find myself not only irritated, but dismayed. As a former reading/language arts teacher for 14 years, I know the importance of having any and all books available to kids. I wanted my students to have access to age-appropriate books not only so they could learn something new, but so they could ask questions, find answers and improve as global citizens. This is what I want and expect for my own children.
At what point did it become the job of a few board members to tell my kids what they can and can’t read? Isn’t it my job as their parent to decide? I appreciated the district’s opt-out option presented at the start of the year. This gives parents the power to decide what’s best and appropriate for their kids.
Additionally, it is very pathetic that (Kirkwood School Board President) Jean Marie Andrews claims the decision to remove certain books in response to SB775 has nothing to do with banning books that represent students and their experiences, and instead blames it on the possibility of a teacher reading such books aloud in class. Does she really want the community to believe that “The Handmaid’s Tale” is going to be read aloud to a second grade class?! We all know that common sense is no longer common, but she can at least try to have some sense before making such comments, especially as the board president.
The job of the Kirkwood School District and parents is to educate children and prepare them for life outside of school and outside of Kirkwood. Books open us all to a world outside of our own — why would we not want that for our kids? Shame on the board and Ms. Andrews for allowing such hypocrisy to infiltrate our schools and homes.
Liz Berra
Glendale