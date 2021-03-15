Our Webster Groves Congressional Representative Cori Bush, House leaders Pelosi and Schumer and Democrats in Washington, D.C., have wasted taxpayer money.
Dems must pay the price and be held accountable for their wasteful spending of government money. Billions of dollars have been spent in D.C. on investigations, impeachments, National Guard deployment and building of the Pelosi Great Wall.
Every registered Democratic voter should be taxed to repay their leaders’ wasteful spending.
Reginald Jones
Webster Groves