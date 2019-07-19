Webster Groves is my home. It’s where I graduated high school, where I got my first job, and first internship. These experiences build a place in your heart, but to me, Webster always felt a bit … normal. It was home and it was mundane.
I now live in the Kingdom of Thailand. I’m here for a few months on an exchange semester, a lone Webster kid in the tropics. Here my professors stop class and make sure no one’s recording before they talk of the monarchy. My fellow students tell stories of their elementary schools flooded with propaganda and an untrue history, doctrine by the state. Brave university students risk their lives to make videos and songs on the oppression and violence of the military party. These students have lived through two coups.
Many of these students are waiting to leave. They will use their degrees to vault themselves to places like Japan and France and America. You will find Thai expats living all over the world.
Simultaneously, there are many Thai students who speak fondly of the things you can find only in Thailand. Where else will a Thai dish be as delicious as in Thailand? Street food here is beyond amazing and thankfully many places use the order-by-pictures system.
The “Land of Smiles” is also quite friendly. To me, it’s quite comparable to classic Midwestern hospitality. Lend a smile in Thailand and you’ll often receive one in return.
Southern Thailand has gems like Koh Sok, with its jutting limestone cliffs and cool lake water. It’s like stepping into the land before time. And all the way in the north lie ancient forests where you can climb Doi Inthanon, the highest mountain in Thailand.
The country itself sometimes feels like being dropped in a giant botanical garden. I was used to carefully pruned maple trees lining a quaint Lockwood road. But living in Southeast Asia is comparable to the rolling Ozark hills – times a thousand. There are palm trees, twisted roots shooting up from impossible places, flowers of all shades, and green like I’d never seen before. This is the landscape in which my peers cannot speak their minds. A public forum is hard to find here.
I often compared the U.S. as a whole and Thailand, although America itself is vastly imperfect. A state run by the people means that the state, like the people, is not perfect.
I was a teen when Ferguson happened. Protests like that, motivated by severe injustice, do not happen in a perfect state. But I sit here, down the street from a jail where this state throws their protesters, where the people crave basic democracy something fierce. And I think of the 4th of July on Hixson Middle School grounds. I think of warm breezes and firecrackers and Steak ‘n’ Shake in the middle of the night. I think of red colonial brick and public forums and singing for the old folks home.
Webster itself became my internal representation of our democracy. Perhaps flawed, but written out in the constitution and flooded with memories. Anything but plain normal.
In this true humid oasis, I had begun to hold Webster Groves as an unreachable ideal. The clash of kingdoms and later the rise of coups in this land are fascinating and overwhelming. Webster became my safe place, almost. Not just mundane but, instead, a safe haven.
As the months have passed, the golden hue of that Webster ideal has faded. What has remained is thankfulness for the place I grew up in. I didn’t realize how magical it is that our community still comes together every single Turkey Day to cook chili and watch our high school football team. How special is our Art and Air festival and all the local free expression exhibited every summer?
Webster is an almost tangible representation of the democratic state I so miss. See you again soon.