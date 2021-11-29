Why does the Douglass Hill project feel like Stan Kroenke is trying to sell Webster Groves on building a new stadium?
For over 100 years, Webster Groves has been one of St. Louis’ most desirable places to live. Now, Webster taxpayers are being asked to use eminent domain to condemn valuable property (rarely a good idea) and fund a TIF (a bad idea) to ensure developer profit. Hello Stan!
They are being asked to approve a community altering project that’s too immense for the space it will occupy in the middle of established neighborhoods. This project will add significant traffic, require several stop lights and destroy green space rather than clean it up and show it off. It will increase congestion in our pedestrian town on thoroughfares and quiet side streets alike as too many new commuters search for too many shortcuts to avoid traffic jams. All while marginalizing the Old Community Baptist Church property and lowering home values on streets like Marshall, Kirkham, Oak, Rock Hill, Gore, Elm and Lockwood, to name a few.
In the end, a significantly smaller, less intrusive project on Pacific Avenue is good for Webster businesses and would encourage empty nesters to downsize, making way for new families.
Greg Fleischut
Webster Groves