Is there a better Christmas gift than a good book? Admittedly, if you have too many unread books, there’s a bit of irony in receiving Barb Hemphill’s treatise on “Less Clutter,” or Marie Kondo’s, “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up.”
Old Saint Nick is the king of clutter. His blessed day would not be right without a tornado of ripped boxes, packing peanuts, torn ribbons, tape and wrapping paper – with cats lunging in and out of the glorious mess. I love this chaos.
I will join our cat, Abe, in upchucking a giant fur ball on the carpet if either Hemphill’s or Kondo’s books show up at our house during the holidays. The only thing more goofy than the pretense of wisdom in these books is the sycophant book reviewers explaining how wise the authors are about the therapeutic value of clearing up the clutter in your home.
One reviewer draws on psychologists to heap praise on Kondo’s “KonMari Strategy” on the need to cut the clutter. When surroundings feel full, it can make you feel stressed, says one psychologist. Another argues it can lead to insomnia, hormonal issues and junk food intake.
I lived through the draft during the Vietnam War. I doubt draftees could have dodged serving Uncle Sam with a note to the Selective Service from a psychologist: “This boy merits a deferment as he suffers severe anxiety and stress from growing up in clutter.”
Then again, tripping over a lot of boxes and debris can lead to bone spurs. And I know from the tale of Cadet Bone Spurs that some of our greatest leaders have lost their footing – and their will to serve – because of clutter in their lives.
Kondo’s admirers swear by her 20-20 rule: If you can replace an item in 20 minutes or for $20, it’s safe to let it go. Another idea is to lay all your iffy items on the floor and determine which ones release dopamine. Keep the items only if they trigger your “pleasure chemical.”
If I want to release some dopamine, I will rely on the techniques of comedian George Carlin, not KonMari. For my bookstore money, I also prefer Carlin’s words: “A house is a pile of stuff with a cover on it ... a place to keep your stuff while you go out and get ... more stuff! Sometimes you gotta move. Gotta get a bigger house. No more room for stuff.”
Carlin is less delicate than Kondo about clutter. He sees it all as shameless materialism. What would Carlin say about our storage business explosion?
Don Marsh, who moved out of Webster Groves to get away from the clutter of leaves, has advice about too much stuff in his book, “Coming of Age: Liver Spots & All.” He writes that if you think you are saving precious heirlooms for your kids, forget it. They will chuck your stuff as soon as you go toes up.
I think I suffer insomnia, hormonal imbalances and unhealthy junk food intake because too much of my stuff has been tossed. I miss a lot of my past clutter. How about a book on the therapeutic rewards of valuable clutter?