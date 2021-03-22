The advanced marketing and internship class at Kirkwood High School is an intensive program designed to give students a taste of the industry. But while the class normally hypes up school spirit through social media, without a fall sports season to speak of in 2020, it needed a new curriculum.
Enter Maplewood branding and design agency Moosylvania. This quirky group, which runs the gamut from branding experts to content management and graphic design, was seeking to give back to the community during the pandemic.
“We were looking for a way to build support and unity with our community and showcase our passion and purpose for good,” said Moosylvania’s Chief Marketing Officer Mary Delano. “Part of it was we were all separated. We were all doing everything over Google Hangouts. It was hard to have that connection. We thought, ‘We feel so bad for those kids in school right now. They’re all on pause. Maybe we could do something to help.’”
Moosylvania reached out to several area schools, and Kirkwood, with its marketing program already fleshed out, was ready to rush in.
At the time, the class — formally called Kirkwood COLLAB — wasn’t sure what direction it would take for the fall semester. Bryce Bunton, director of the Kirkwood COLLAB Pioneer School of Business, decided the class would take its cues from the non-profit entrepreneurship education group DECA.
“DECA offers dozens of competitive events and one is an integrative marketing campaign,” said Bunton. “We decided we would take that event for the concept and bring Moosylvania to consult and coach them up.”
Moosylvania served in a purely consultative role, with volunteers from the agency presenting on how to approach campaign production from start to finish. Working in small groups, students chose brands and created full marketing packages including target market identification, social media scheduling and branded content.
“It was a mix of our key leaders and junior people closer to their (high school student) age,” said Delano. “We took them through how we start a project, what we call the ‘discovery process,’ understanding competitive landscape, identifying what business objectives we’re trying to hit, developing insight, writing a brief, and figuring out the creative concept and ideas.”
In addition to the opportunity to learn from industry professionals, Bunton added that collaborating with Moosylvania in a virtual workspace elevated the process to heights he never thought possible.
“We’ve been trying to partner with marketing professionals for years, but it’s been so difficult to get their time. Zoom cut out tons of the time barriers we’d been stuck on for years,” he said. “The virtual environment opened our eyes. Why have we not figured this out until now? Now we can connect with all kinds of people instantly.”
Bunton is one of only two instructors, alongside Zachary Kirk, who teach the advanced marketing class at Kirkwood High. With an ever-growing enrollment list, it was hard, even before the pandemic, to give students one-on-one instruction. Zoom technology, coupled with 10-12 of Moosylvania’s volunteers, helped students receive individualized instruction and custom feedback on their projects like never before.
“For them (Bunton and Kirk) to do these one-on-one sessions virtually was difficult. They were overseeing all these kids with two teachers,” said Delano. “Utilizing an actual agency saved them time and gave kids exposure to the things that we see everyday.”
According to Bunton, the resulting projects were the best he’s seen in 16 years of teaching.
“The campaigns were some of the best I’ve ever seen kids put together. The quality of the work was significantly better,” said Bunton. “Now, those kids will have a campaign to talk about when they interview for scholarships, college apps and internships. They can say they partnered with a marketing agency. Most high school kids don’t have that.”
Students were given the opportunity to submit their final projects in a district DECA competition. Of the four teams that entered the fray in February 2021, three moved to the state competition.
Kirkwood’s Isabella Schreiber and Sophia Kramer took second place in the Integrated Marketing Plan Product competition for their campaign on a sustainable jeans line for Levi’s. Thaddaeus Morgan and Mack Reed took first in the Integrated Marketing Plan Service competition for their project on burger joint Stacked STL, and Auggie Hueseman and Zach Hetlage took second in the same contest for their campaign for Vail Resorts.
On March 19, Schreiber and Kramer won third place at the state competition. They will advance to the international competition in April.
With sports returning this spring, this semester’s Kirkwood COLLAB class is returning to spreading school spirit. Check out @WoodPepNation on Twitter and Instagram to see student-made content, sports schedules and all things Kirkwood High School. But Bunton hopes to see Moosylvania again in the future.
As for Delano, she feels much the same. With a semester of experience under her belt, she said Moosylvania is better prepared to work with Kirkwood — and other high schools — in the future. Webster Groves High School is in discussion and might see the program as early as this fall.
“Now we have a little bit more of a curriculum. If they want us back and we have capacity, we’d like to do it again,” said Delano. “It was a great experience. Our people enjoyed it as much as the students did. It was nice to do something a little bit different and give back to the community.”
To learn more about Moosylvania, visit moosylvania.com.