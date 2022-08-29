Why in the world is it taking so long to make a decision in the case against former Kirkwood school teacher Christopher J. Stephens — either one way or the other? The Kirkwood-Webster Times has reported on this since very early on. The charges were brought in October of 2020. I didn’t say 2021, I said 2020, which means this case has been locked up in the courts for nearly two years now.
If the claims are true, then I truly feel sorry for the alleged victims who have watched this torture drag on and on. According to Case.net, every few months this case is “continued” to a few months later. Why? Why the delays? As this is in St. Louis County Court, who is paying for this “two year” trial?
K. Michael Jones
Manchester