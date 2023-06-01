Peterson, Lee Clifford. On May 15, 2023, Lee Clifford Peterson died in St. Louis, Missouri, at the age of 67.
Lee is survived by his spouse, Cynthia Jung Peterson (Kirkwood, Missouri); his two daughters, Rebecca Leigh Peterson (Rugby, England) and Samantha Reid Peterson (St. Louis); his three brothers, Lloyd Charles Peterson (Cincinnati, Ohio), Val Craig Peterson (Naples, Florida), and Gregory Fritz Peterson (Manchester, Missouri); and his sister, Carolyn Simon (Carrollton, Georgia). He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Lloyd Peterson and Reba M Peterson (Boca Raton, Florida); and his sister, Linda Charlene Peterson-Campbell (Dallas, Texas).
Lee was born on Nov. 21, 1955, in Cincinnati. He graduated from Castle Heights Military Academy (Lebanon, Tennessee) in 1973 and went on to attend Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri, where he graduated in 1977 with a degree in economics and business administration. He earned his CPA certification while working for a small CPA firm, later moved to Brown Group, and has had his own CPA practice for the last 13 years.
Lee had numerous interests and hobbies but really enjoyed fishing, golf and working with cattle.
Lee married Cynthia on Oct. 12, 1985. They met at Brown Group in the early 80’s — Lee worked in MIS Operations and Cynthia worked in the Treasury Department. They welcomed their first daughter, Rebecca, in 1989, and their second daughter, Samantha, in 1992.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to either Westminster College or Elks National Foundation.
Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.