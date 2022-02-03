Drake, Lee Arthur, Ed.D., passed away on Jan. 26, 2022, at age 73.
He was the beloved husband of Janice Drake; loving father of Adam Drake and Austin Drake; and dear brother of Mildred Washington, Patricia Galoway, Sheila Fields and Charles Drake.
Lee retired after 38 years as chairman of the art department at Webster Groves High School.
Inspiring creativity in his students, he loved taking photographs of school events and helping with the layout of the school yearbook, capturing memories for students and staff for years to come.
Lee enjoyed writing and had a keen interest in Black history, authoring two books: “A Firebell in the Night,” and “East St. Louis: A Decade Remembered.”
In his free time, Lee found pleasure in riding his Harley, exploring all corners of the city to take in the sights, and putting in a few hours with his friends at the shooting range.
Above all else, Lee loved his family. He also loved putting up the holiday decorations, preparing meals, and attending family gatherings to hear all the latest news.
Lee left us too soon but will be forever loved by his friends and family, who will remember him for his kind spirit.
Services will be at the Officer Funeral Home, 2114 Missouri Ave, East St. Louis, IL. Services/Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9.
Burial at 12:30 p.m. — Jefferson Barracks.