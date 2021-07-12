I wish to respond to Justin Hauke and Bill Neumann’s concerns about “open” communication with the Webster Groves School District. Is it really better communication that you want? Apparently there was some communication or how did you know the curriculum has changed? If it’s access to the curriculum you want, I’m all for it! Heck, pull up a chair every night and sit in on your children’s homework. Have a conversation with them about what they learned in class that day.
Where I think I disagree with Bill and Justin is the idea that they get a voice in deciding what the curriculum will be. America’s a great place because we all have the right to our opinion, but that history merit badge you got or a life spent in Webster Groves does not qualify you to teach history. Furthermore, what are you afraid of if little “Billy” or “Justin” comes home with ideas different from yours? My history “discussions” with my father spurred me to much research as a young adult — some of which disputed his opinions, and some, to my chagrin, that supported it.
Even our Founding Father’s had little faith in the man on the street to make important decisions. That’s why we are a constitutional republic instead of a pure democracy. And if you think that we’ve gotten smarter in 250 years, our own Missouri legislature thinks very little of statewide referendums on just about anything (see Medicaid expansion, right to work, conceal and carry, and gambling votes if you have questions).
Let’s leave the history decisions to our educators and we can have a public discussion on other important topics like who is “Q.”
Michael Blumenkemper
Webster Groves