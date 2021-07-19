The people who give permission for events in Webster Groves parks should give more thought and seek input from the neighbors and neighborhoods affected by their decisions.
Glen Park, located at 199 Newport Ave., is a very small park that has always been a place for children to play and enjoy themselves. It has been upgraded with more and better things for children to play on. Someone decided that with the upgrade it would also be a good place to hold concerts.
There have been three concerts held there since the upgrade, and it has caused traffic congestion on Newport as people attempt to travel that narrow street. An even bigger problem is people wandering the area and yards looking for a place to relieve themselves!
Move the concerts to a larger park in Webster with restroom facilities. Get the input of the neighbors to see if they agree with having concerts. Leave Glen Park to the children.
Sharon Jones
Webster Groves