Residents in the Times reading area are no strangers to snakes. Forested pockets near homes in the area mean the serpents can be as close as your fire pit woodpile or the rock border on your garden.
Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center in Kirkwood gets phone calls, emails and even photos of snakes found at nearby homes. Residents want to know if the creatures they photographed are venomous.
The two most common venomous snakes in this area are copperheads and timber rattlesnakes, according to Erin Shank, urban wildlife biologist at Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center. Visitors to the center can see these two poisonous snakes in captivity.
Although residents do come across poisonous snakes, most of the time the serpent in question is non-venomous.
“Most photos sent to us are actually of harmless black rat snakes and hog-nose snakes,” said Shank. “The black rat snakes do get up to six feet long and make people uncomfortable.
“The hog-nose snakes can be mistaken for rattlesnakes because they can act like rattlesnakes as a defensive mechanism,” Shank explained. “They will flatten their heads and look like they are going to strike. They look dangerous, but they’re not.”
Hog-nose snakes dine on rodents and lizards. Their distinguishing characteristic is an upturned snout that’s useful for digging in sandy soils.
Black rat snakes eat small rodents such as mice, rats, moles and chipmunks. They kill their prey by constriction. The snake coils its length around the prey and holds on until the prey suffocates.
“Snakes eat a lot of pests,” said Shank. “They are vastly under appreciated and they just want to be left alone. Even venomous snakes are timid and will retreat if you don’t startle or corner them.”
Snakes Are Protected
Shank wants people to know that snakes are protected. It’s only legal to kill a venomous snake if you’re being threatened by it or if it’s in your home and there’s no way to remove it.
“I get upset when I hear someone has chopped a snake’s head off in the backyard,” she said. “There are better ways to deal with them. Snakes want to get away from you as much as you want to get away from them.
“Snakes are not going to overrun your neighborhood,” added Shank. “Most snakes do not reproduce every year and they have high rates of mortality in populated areas.”
Dan Zarlenga, metro media specialist for the Missouri Department of Conservation, said there are precautions residents can take to avoid an encounter with a snake, venomous or otherwise.
“Where we see the biggest problems are in woodpiles for the fireplace or fire pits. Snakes love to hide in these,” said Zarlenga. “Keep the woodpile away from the house and always wear heavy gloves when reaching in for wood.
“Snakes also love rocks and flat stones used in gardens and for outdoor borders around the house,” he added. “It’s best to keep the rocks away from the house.”
Zarlenga said if snakes are getting into your garage or basement, it could mean you have an infestation of mice or other rodents.
“Snakes don’t want to live with you, but they will gladly come over for dinner,” he said.
Although the Missouri Department of Conservation is interested in being contacted at Powder Valley with reports about snakes, especially copperheads, the department cannot make house calls to take them away.
“That’s a pest or animal control issue,” he said.
Captain Kirk Copperhead
One reason that Powder Valley is interested in snake reports is because of an ongoing study at the site on copperhead behavior. The study’s mission is to learn how the snakes live in populated areas.
With the aid of Saint Louis Zoo veterinarians, snake investigators are learning how the reptiles live on the conservation center grounds and beyond. They have even implanted tiny transmitters in the snakes to follow their travels.
Investigators Ben Jellen, Brittany Neier and Jeff Briggler named the first snake in the study Captain Kirk, a nod to the Kirkwood area and the famous “Star Trek” adventurer.
Capt. Kirk, Copperhead First Class, “explored strange new worlds” much longer and farther than all the other copperheads in the study. Alas, Capt. Kirk was devoured by a hawk after three years of transmitting signals.
“One of the takeaways from the study, thus far, is that the mortality rate for snakes is high in urban areas,” said Zarlenga. “About 50% do not live past their first year because of foxes, coyotes, hawks, owls and cars.”
So, here’s another takeaway: If you see a copperhead trying to cross South Geyer or Big Bend roads, give them a break. For snake’s sake, put on the car brakes and give the reptiles one more day to rid us of rodents.