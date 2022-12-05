learning to help

Students in Jenny Jacquin’s homeroom class at North Kirkwood Middle School in Kirkwood participate in a weekly “How To” exercise where students share a unique talent or cause that is special to them. Seventh grader Ruby Slotkin recently showed her classmates how to make kindness bags for those in need. Slotkin provided the materials including socks, mints, Band-Aids, toothbrushes and granola bars, and explained these are some essentials that someone might want if they were without shelter. After the discussion, the students assembled the kindness bags, which also included a kind note. Slotkin then asked her classmates to give the kindness bags to someone in need. | photo courtesy of the Kirkwood School District