Oops! In his letter, (WKT, June 16) Michael Jennings makes the same error he accused Joe Hoffman of. I believe I understood the point of his letter, but I think it ironic that he called the man who returned Joe’s wallet a “Good Samaritan.” He must not know that the term “Good Samaritan” comes from the Holy Bible — the book that true Christians still believe is God’s word. It is found in a parable Jesus gives in answer to a Jewish lawyer, who asked, “Teacher, what must I do to inherit eternal life?”
In the parable, a man traveling is attacked and left for dead on the side of the road. A priest, though seeing the man, walks by on the other side. A Levite does the same. In essence, two Jews who followed God’s law failed to show love to their fellow Israelite in need.
However, Jesus said, along came a Samaritan, a person generally disdained by the Jews because of cultural and religious differences. And it was the Samaritan who stopped to help the injured man. He cared for the man’s wounds and paid for him to stay at an inn.
In short, a person whom the Jews would have considered “unclean” and outside of God’s covenant demonstrated compassion for one who would have considered him an enemy. Jesus asked the lawyer which of the three passersby was a neighbor to the injured man.
“The lawyer replied, ‘The one who had mercy on him.’ Jesus said, ‘Go and do likewise’” (Luke 10:37).
We love people by genuinely seeking what is best for them. Loving others does not mean agreeing with everything they say or do, nor does it mean acting in ways that always gain their approval.
Loving our neighbors means attending to their needs — both physical and spiritual. We love our neighbors when we, like the Samaritan in Jesus’ parable, have compassion for them and help meet their needs as we are able. We love our neighbors best when we share God’s truth with them. Jesus alone can save (John 14:6; Acts 4:12), and he alone can meet people’s every need. Who knows? Maybe someone’s prayer did help Joe.
Diane Sperber
Webster Groves