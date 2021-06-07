I wish to respond to the letter from David Sperber in the May 28 Times. I cannot address all of the dubious assumptions and inferences highlighted in the letter, but let’s examine a few of them and see where the truth lies. Because the truth is, among other attributes, what makes academics a value-added endeavor — and it’s an essential asset for a well-functioning democracy.
First, if “most parents wanted our children to learn our country’s history,” even the most painful parts, the history of the African-American experience in America would have been long ago interwoven into the curriculum. It isn’t. And as a parent, how does the truth damage your child’s self image?
The next logical follow-up question is: Do you lie and hide the truth from your children if doing so makes them feel better about themselves?
Second, immigrants come here because they believe America “walks the walk” when it comes to liberty and justice for all. For many, it doesn’t. That’s the truth. As a black man in the military in the ’70s, ’80s and early ’90s, who served worldwide for many of my 20 years of service, I was often asked by my overseas hosts why I served a country that doesn’t even treat its own citizens with the dignity they deserve, and why America won’t fix its racial problem.
My answer? One: I love the country that God placed me in, and I will defend my family. Two: The people who have primary responsibility to fix America’s racial problem — white Americans — are either no-shows in self denial of the problem, or worse — still active parts of the problem. It’s true not all Americans are inherently racist. It’s also regrettably true that America is a racist country. If it weren’t, race would be a non-issue and not a catalyst for daily tragedy.
Racism, for people of color, is an evil we must endure, challenge and, hopefully, survive and overcome. For white Americans, racism is an evil they bear primary responsibility to resolve and eradicate.
Racism in America was and is a white-made problem, not a black or brown-made problem. Acknowledgment of the problem, resolution of the problem and atonement for past sins are the only answer. That requires education based on the whole truth. Studying and learning about racism will never be as tough as living it.
Kevin Brackens
Webster Groves