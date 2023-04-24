Let’s be clear. Gender-affirming care IS health care, and is supported by long-established medical and mental health care practices and recommendations.
Let’s be clear. Physicians, patients, and their loved ones should make their own decisions about health care — NOT the Missouri legislature or the attorney general.
Let’s be clear. Real people and their families are being used as political pawns — and people’s lives and well-being are being threatened.
Let’s be clear. The actions of Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and the recent bills passed by the Missouri House (HB 419) and Senate (SB 49) to limit gender-affirming care are dehumanizing, harmful and dangerous.
Let’s be clear. Our neighbors, friends, colleagues, family members and fellow citizens who are transgender deserve to have their humanity and right to exist celebrated and uplifted — not threatened by uninformed and baseless public policy. To my fellow citizens of Missouri — learn more, stand up, make your voices heard.
Allison Williams
Webster Groves