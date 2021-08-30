German culture and heritage abounds in Perry County, Missouri. Located just an hour and a half south of St. Louis, explore the great outdoors or get in touch with the past in Perry County.
Step into the past at the American Tractor Museum, which offers a rare and unique collection of the machines that plowed, planted and harvested the American Dream.
Visit the Brazeau School Museum, established in 1879, and learn the history of this rural area and its people. Explore religious roots at the Catholic Heritage Center & Museum, or take a Barn Quilt Tour through up to 55 barn quilts hung around Perry County and beyond.
The great outdoors is only a step away, with geocaching, hiking and fishing opportunities. Download a Hike Perry County brochure for more ways to engage outside.
Visit the Association of the Miraculous Medal, 1811 W. Saint Joseph Street, and try the new Rosary Walk, featuring the same beads that are found on the rosary.
Learn more at www.visitperrycounty.com.