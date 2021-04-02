Join the Kirkwood Historical Society on Zoom on Monday, April 5, at 6 p.m. for a presentation by featured speaker Doug Schneider, who will take attendees on a virtual tour of the Worlds Fairgrounds as they were in 1904 in St. Louis.
Learn where you can find remnants of the fair today and hear about the 1904 Olympics held in conjunction with the World’s Fair — the first Olympics on American soil.
Armed with a degree in history from Brown University and a master’s degree in linguistics from the University of London, Schneider has lived on three different continents and in 10 different states. He has taken a shine to St. Louis, where he enjoys both showing it off to visitors and revealing it to the people who have lived here all their lives.
Join the free presentation online at us02web.zoom.us.