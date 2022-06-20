I think it is ridiculous that the U.S. has not passed comprehensive gun safety laws. The science is there about what works and what doesn’t. The answer to our current epidemic of mass shootings, suicides and homicides is to support political leaders who understand the complexity of a well-coordinated approach to bring this gun epidemic under control. Increased financing of mental health services, background checks to identify perpetrators of domestic violence and the banning of semi-automatic assault weapons are needed.
Unfortunately, in 2010 the U.S. Supreme Court made the decision that corporations have the right to free speech and the option to contribute obscene amounts of money not only directly to the politician, but by way of back channels. (Supreme Court of the United States in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, 558 U.S. 310 (2010))
So where has that left America and its citizens? Dead and dying, to put it bluntly. It is impossible to accurately calculate how many millions of dollars are spent in supporting a pro-gun candidate such as Roy Blunt (R), Josh Hawley (R) or Eric Greitens (R), who have allowed their votes to be bought by the NRA.
The answer to our current epidemic of mass shootings, suicides and homicides is to support pro-life candidates. This is a plea to my Republican friends and neighbors: Next time you vote, ask your candidate if they are really pro-life. Will they refuse campaign contributions from the NRA? Will he/she stand up and do something sooner rather than later to stop this epidemic of violence? I encourage you to give Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley a call and ask them to be leaders in the fight against this senseless gun violence that is gripping our nation.
Jean Loemker
Kirkwood