For a taste of France right here in Webster Groves, visit Le Macaron French Pastries, 111 W. Lockwood Ave. The shop offers gelato, macarons, eclairs, chocolates and pastries, along with coffee, tea and other drinks.
The shop celebrates its one-year anniversary this July.
In addition to on-site eats, Le Macaron offers catering to make events extra sweet, including festive favor boxes or a unique macaron tower.
Learn more at lemacaron-us.com or drop by during opening hours — 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.