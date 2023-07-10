For a taste of France right here in Webster Groves, visit Le Macaron French Pastries, 111 W. Lockwood Ave.
The shop, which is celebrating its two-year anniversary this July, offers gelato, macarons, eclairs, chocolates and pastries, along with coffee, tea and other drinks.
In addition to on-site eats, Le Macaron offers catering to make events extra sweet, including festive favor boxes or a unique macaron tower.
Learn more at lemacaron-us.com or drop by during business hours, which are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.