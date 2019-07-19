The Webster Groves City Council on July 16 approved a use permit for Le Macaron coffee shop to do business at 111 W. Lockwood Ave. in Old Webster. The shop is expected to open no later than Sept. 15.
Mara Perry, director of planning and development, said there will be interior and possibly some sidewalk customer seating. She said adding a liquor license — for serving beer and wine — could be requested at a later date. Parking will be available on the street and in a nearby city parking garage, Perry said.
Jim McKibben, president/owner of McKibben French Pastries of Saint Louis, Inc. (doing business as Le Macaron), said that in addition to coffee, the shop will offer macarons, gelato, pastries and chocolates. McKibben said it’s likely his shop will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
“This will be a place, an oasis, for people to come in, relax, decompress and enjoy life’s little delicacies,” he said.