Doerr, Lawrence William, DDS, a kind and dedicated man, was called unexpectedly to his eternal life on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Dr. Larry Doerr was a Kirkwood dentist for nearly 40 years. Larry led with positivity, hard work, and by putting others first. He was born in St. Louis in 1955 to Louis John Doerr and Rosemary Kisling Doerr. As the middle child of five, Larry learned early that being nice to everyone had its benefits.
Larry leaves his loving wife, Anne Lueckenhoff Doerr, with whom he just celebrated 40 years of marriage. Larry was incredibly proud of their two daughters, Emily (Andrew) Friedrichs and Bridget (Denis) Openlander. He was excited to meet his first grandchildren born earlier this year, George Alexander Openlander and William John Friedrichs. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Lou and Rosemary, as well as his brother, Dr. Thomas Doerr (Kathy), and brother-in-law William Lueckenhoff (Trina). He is survived by three siblings, John Doerr (Ann), Susan Mathieu (Allen), and Sally Doyle (Jerry). He also leaves his sisters and brothers-in-law, Claire (Jack) Phillips, Ed (Sandy) Lueckenhoff, Joe Lueckenhoff (Judy Cavalieri), and Tom Lueckenhoff. He was loved by his seven nieces, Marie, Jennifer, Jaime, Mary, Kelly, Esther and Shannon; and ten nephews, Joe, Kevin, Eric, Matt, Andy, Mark, Kyle, Greg, Patrick and Max.
Larry graduated from Chaminade College Prep in 1973, Washington University in 1977, and University of Missouri at Kansas City School of Dentistry in 1981. After recently retiring from private practice, Larry enjoyed advising students at A. T. Still Missouri School of Dentistry.
Larry was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and had an office full of memorabilia to prove it. He also followed Blues hockey, college basketball, and professional football — mainly the KC Chiefs. Always an athlete, Larry competed in marathons and triathlons earlier in life, and settled into a routine of biking on Grants Trail, working out, and swimming anywhere he found water. He still holds a few records in the butterfly for Senior Olympics.
Strong faith was fundamental to Larry’s life. He and his wife have been active members of St. Gerard Majella Catholic Parish for nearly 40 years. Larry was often referred to “that tall usher in back at 11:30 Mass.” Larry was loved by many, but especially by his wife and two daughters. His legacy of love lives on.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 25, from 4-8 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, Missouri. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, at St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church, 1969 Dougherty Ferry Road, Kirkwood, Missouri 63122. Interment at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the American Heart Association or Catholic Charities. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.