Webster Groves residents can feel the excitement growing when Independence Day is coming. The carnival sets up at Eden, houses are decorated red, white and blue, and chairs begin appearing on Lockwood Avenue.
For me, the chairs symbolize citizens politely jockeying for position to enjoy the festivities together. Although we joke about how many days earlier they seem to appear each year, those chairs serve an important purpose we shouldn’t forget.
Homeowners along the parade route are forced by necessity to claim space in front of their houses by placing chairs out days in advance. Eventually, however, any remaining space not claimed will be filled by other parade attendees, so respect for every chair placed remains an important civic courtesy.
I experienced this year what happens when this tradition is ignored. Chairs I had placed a few houses west of the library just the day before so my family could sit together were split up and tossed aside, and those that couldn’t be collapsed were occupied. Requests to vacate the seats were ignored, but a man claiming to know the homeowner appeared and said the chairs were on private property and demanded I remove them.
For the record, all taxpayers in Webster Groves pay for the maintenance of sidewalks and easements, which all are allowed to use for civic events like a parade. An officer of the Webster Groves Police Department confirmed this for me, dismissing this guest’s behavior as “just being a bully.”
If you’re a homeowner living along the parade route, you’ll likely have guests sharing this event with you. Take a moment to remind them of traditions that make our parade welcoming, including respect for everyone’s seating already placed along the route. This courtesy helps to preserve the community spirit we enjoy putting on display for everyone each year at this time.
Eric Pool
Webster Groves