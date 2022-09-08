Lowder-Gilley, LaVern Diane: Dec. 24, 1950 — Aug. 29, 2022.
LaVern passed away surrounded by her family’s love on Aug. 29, 2022, at the age of 71. She is survived by her devoted husband of 41 years, Horace; son, Jasen (Anne); son, Eric (Cecilia); and granddaughters, Madison, Isabelle, and Elizabeth. LaVern was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Esther Lowder; and sister, Claudine Long. She leaves to morn her passing sisters-in-law, Ann Strong and Patricia Burroughs; and brother-in-law, Alfonsa Gilley; as well as many nieces and nephews.
LaVern was a graduate of Missouri Southern State University and served as a child advocate while working for the Missouri Department of Social Services-Children’s Division prior to a 25-year career as a long-term substitute teacher for Saint Louis Public Schools. Those who knew LaVern knew of her kind and infectious smile, humorous and persuasive speech, compassionate and feisty personality, her unconditional love for her family, and her unwavering nature to always stand up for what was right, even in toughest of times. LaVern will be dearly missed by her loved ones.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Youth In Need and/or the National Brain Tumor Society, as LaVern was passionate about helping children in need and suffered from Meningioma for over a decade.
Visitation Sunday, Sept 11, 1 to 4 p.m. at Bopp Chapel. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.