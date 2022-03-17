McCart, Lavada Devon “Dee” (nee Queen), passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 22, 2022, surrounded by her family at the age of 81.
Born in St. Louis on Sept. 20, 1940, to Herbert and Ruby (Gregory) Queen, she grew-up in South St. Louis, attending Humboldt School and graduating from Roosevelt High School.
Dee was a long-time resident of Webster Groves before moving to Kirkwood 16 years ago. She loved music and dancing and was a member of the West County Swing Dance Club.
She enjoyed fishing and earned the title of “Crappie Queen” from her friends and fellow fisherman.
She belonged to the Mini Cooper Club and loved zipping-around town in hers. Dee was a beautiful, fun-loving woman with a great sense of style and a flair for decorating. She was always there to help a friend with a grand idea.
She was a friend to many and never met a stranger. In her ever-giving spirit, Dee donated her body for research and education to St. Louis University School of Medicine.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Geneva Smith; and her beloved grandson, Benjamin Jenkins.
Dee will be deeply and sorely missed by her only child, Angie Jenkins (Roberts) and her husband Tony of Kirkwood; and all who were fortunate enough to know and love her.
Remembrances and condolences may be left online at stlouiscremation.com.
A memorial celebration of her life will be held Wednesday, April 13, at Cyrano’s Café, 603 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri, from 4:30-7:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions in Dee’s memory can be made to the American Cancer Society of St. Louis or charity of your choosing.