Lockton, Lauren Alexander, our April Fool, passed away on June 14. She was predeceased by her father, Richard Sinclair Lockton Jr.; mother, Marilyn Lockton-Kurrus; and step-father, Cliff Kurrus. Lauren left behind older brother Richard Sinclair Lockton III (wife Amy, son Rick and daughter Lindsay); favorite brother, Daniel Philip Lockton; and Lauren’s “partner,” Larry Underwood.
To honor Lauren’s memory, we are holding a celebration of her life on Saturday, July 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Rich & Charlie’s Crestwood, 9942 Watson Road, St. Louis, MO 63126. We invite anyone who knew Lauren to attend and remember her wonderful life. We ask attendees to wear casual, bright colors — especially pink.
In lieu of sending flowers, we invite you to make a donation to Animal House Cat Rescue and Adoption Center, 2151 59th Street, St. Louis, MO 63110, in her honor: www.stlcats.org/donate.