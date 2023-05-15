Penny Schneithorst always knew if she were to go into real estate, it would be with Laura McCarthy Real Estate.
“Two of my very good friends are very successful real estate agents and work at Laura McCarthy,” she said. “Before I joined, I met with all of the brokers and several staff members and other agents. They helped me solidify my decision that Laura McCarthy would be my real estate ‘home.’”
Schneithorst has been with the brokerage since 2019. She was named a
“top sixth agent” in 2021 and 2022. In her time with Laura McCarthy, she has continued to build her knowledge base of anything and everything related to houses, in order to help buyers and sellers alike.
“I like to promote businesses in St. Louis — mortgage bankers, inspectors, stagers, photographers — all these fields that help the buyers and sellers with decision related to the sale,” said Schneithorst.
Schneithorst has recently started creating social media video content to help friends and acquaintances learn different aspects related to buying and selling a home. So far, topics have included interviews with experts from Stifel Bank, Gamma Tree, and Quality Waterproofing.
“I derive the most satisfaction in my profession from helping others fulfill one of their greatest dreams of owning a home,” said Schneithorst. “We help people build wealth and equity through owning their homes, rentals or properties. It’s the number one way to build that wealth.”
Schneithorst is often praised for her patience, quick responses, large database of contacts, top-notch negotiation skills, and knowledgeable and professional demeanors.
“My wife and I are thrilled with our decision to hire Penny Schneithorst as our real estate agent. The sale of our Trent Drive home was quick and effortless, thanks to her large database of contacts and effective marketing strategy. While we certainly appreciated her efforts, we are most grateful for her patience, responsiveness, and guidance during our search for a new home in a highly competitive market. Throughout the entire search process, Penny remained just as attentive and patient as she was in the beginning.” – seller of house on Trent Drive in Ladue and purchase of another home in Town and Country.
29 The Boulevard • St. Louis
314-725-5100