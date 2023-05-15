Lisa Schulte has always had a fascination with real estate. When her youngest daughter started kindergarten, she realized it was the perfect time to start a career and focus her energy on serving clients.Schulte became a licensed Realtor in 2019.
“I had just started working when the pandemic hit so I learned quickly that you have to be adaptable in this business,” she said. “Buyers and sellers have access to more information online now so it’s important to stay current with inventory, pricing and market trends.”
Schulte enjoys the unpredictability of her job. Her favorite part of working in real estate is how no two days are the same.
“It keeps the job interesting and I’m always learning something new,” she said. “And I love being able to help guide my clients through such a big milestone. As much as I love closing day, it’s also a little bittersweet after spending so much time together.”
