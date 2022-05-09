Jill Azar has spent over 12 years with Laura McCarthy Real Estate, delivering excellent customer service and reliable experience.
Azar helps clients list their homes with an experienced pricing strategy backed by great managers. She has experience selling homes throughout the central corridor from St. Louis City to Chesterfield — and everywhere in between.
“I find my profession to be so much fun but also incredibly humbling,” said Azar. “I like to know I helped clients find their perfect home, whether it be for just a few years or forever. My clients teach me so much and their trust makes me feel as though I am reaching my professional goals.”
In an ever-changing environment, Azar knows how important choosing the right real estate agent is. That’s why she prioritizes maintaining relationships — both with other agents and with those outside of her company — to keep her ear to the ground and always be aware of properties coming on the market.
“The ground strokes of real estate are the same — knowledge of the market, relationships with other agents, patience with clients, good communication and remaining transparent,” said Azar. “The changes have been adapting to different markets and avenues for finding the perfect home for my clients. Staying educated on these things is easy to do at Laura McCarthy between the multiple speakers we have, fantastic managers and constant conversations with colleagues.”
Azar has been praised by previous clients for her knowledge, responsiveness and clear, articulate conveyance of information.
“Jill is simply an excellent realtor,” reads one review. “I feel that the real estate industry is full of agents that add little to no value in the process of finding and purchasing a home. Not so with Jill.”
Call Azar at 314-616-8836 (cell) or 314-725-5100 (office) to get started selling or buying your dream home.
27 The Boulevard • St. Louis • 314-616-8836 • 314-725-5100