Heathcote, Laura M. (nee Freeman), died Monday, March 7, just shy of her 90th birthday, in her home with family. She was a devoted wife, mother and friend to all.
Born in Hammond, Indiana, she married Ralph Heathcote in 1951. They moved to St. Louis in 1963 with their children and lived in Northwoods and Ballwin before moving to Laclede Groves LSS in 2010.
She retired as the Food Service Director of the Normandy School District in 1987. Upon retiring, she enjoyed doing food service shows and extensive traveling with her husband, friends and family. She was a talented artist and enjoyed a variety of crafts, including decoupage, Tole Painting, and projects with her husband. She volunteered extensively throughout her life.
Laura was preceded in death by her husband and her son, Steven, and is survived by her children, R. David V, Michael (Jane), Karen Hampton (Chet), Laurie Duhon and Andrew (Jackie Noel); 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at Laclede Groves chapel on March 11 at 1 p.m., followed by a light reception in the auditorium.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations can be made to The Mercy Health Foundation Hospice St. Louis, 63141 or Shepherd Center, 63122, in Laura’s memory.