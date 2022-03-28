Two hundred and eighty-one words. That’s how many letter writer Mark Freeman used to disparage and misdiagnose Laura Arnold in last week’s paper. His thesis? She is out of touch with the electorate and will “endanger our exceptional and diverse city.” I called Laura to find out if she had ever met or talked to Mr. Freeman at a council meeting or a community meeting over her many years in office. She had not. Did he ever ask her to have coffee and discuss his concerns about the city? He had not.
If he had done that, as I have, he would have come to know a thoughtful, dignified, accessible and progressive thinker ready to become our next mayor. It’s hard to disparage someone you know. Even harder when you discover the person is basically a solid human being with good values and vision. So I thought readers who don’t know Laura should know the truth.
Laura loves and is in touch with Webster Groves, always does her homework, listens well, adjusts when appropriate and advocates for her well-informed positions. That’s the kind of person I want as our next mayor.
Eric Eoloff
Webster Groves