Ms. Jennifer Moorehouse from Webster Groves wrote about Laura Arnold’s integrity and willingness to always listen to anyone. She has no color barrier. Her support goes far past food distributions to those in need.
I have known Laura and listened to her before she ran for Webster Groves City Council. I am a member of the North Webster Neighborhood Coalition. Laura is also a member and has been an active member for over five years. I’ve lived in North Webster all of my life. When I’ve gone to Laura with problems in North Webster, she has always had time to listen. If there was anything she was able to do, she would. If she couldn’t help, then Laura would direct me to someone who could help.
This is the kind of mayor we need again in Webster. Mayor Gerry Welch also always listened. To Laura, it will not matter if you live north, south, west or east in Webster. She is very honest, caring and takes her responsibility to the community of Webster Groves very seriously. She is who we need for our next mayor of Webster Groves.
Kathryn DeHart
Webster Groves