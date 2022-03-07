Does it seem like the hamper is always full and the washing machine is constantly running? Families with children at home are doing laundry frequently, and those with pets may find there is ample laundry to wash as well. With so much laundry being done, homeowners may want to consider updating their laundry rooms.
• Assess Equipment. For those with aging appliances, a laundry room renovation can start with an investment in new ones. New models have large capacity loads, tend to be energy-efficient and have innovative features. Purchasing front-loading models also can free up space directly above the units making room for other items.
• Figure Out Needs. A laundry room need not be limited to laundry. Many homeowners make large laundry rooms catch-all spaces that can serve as utility or mud rooms, pantry overflows, or off-season storage areas.
• Add Some Natural Light. If possible, include a window in the room. Natural light can help make the room more enjoyable.
• Think About A Utility Sink. Many washing machines drain out to waste pipes in the floor or wall, but homeowners also can opt to have them empty into a utility sink. This sink also provides a convenient place to handwash items, clean tools or paintbrushes or store items.
• Include Some Flair. Include wall hangings, plants, accent items, and even task lighting.