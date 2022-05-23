I have recently entered the “sports team” phase of motherhood, which is just a new level of laundry hell: Now, there are uniforms.
The problem with the uniform is that it inevitably must be turned around within a time frame that is far shorter than the average laundry cycle. This feels unnecessarily cruel to the parents who have already force-fed their children dinner while hurtling down the highway and squeezed homework into the slivers of highly coveted evening hours. Not only are we running at the pace of a speeding freight train, but now we must match? It feels like too much.
Trying to get the jersey clean feels like playing that game where someone puts a ball under one of three cups. Then, you must keep your eye locked on the designated cup while they are scrambled around so you can guess which cup the ball is under.
You lock your eyes on the jersey as your star player runs around the field. You refuse to be the parent who must wrestle their child into a damp jersey as they are mid-stride out the door (again). You will not use the car’s air conditioning vents as the dryer for the jersey (again). You will not just air freshen this jersey (again). It. Will. Be. Clean. And dry.
When you get home, you go to the child’s room, armed with a laundry basket and good intentions. But then, end of the night chaos ensues, and just like that, you take your eyes off the prize.
Over the next day and a half, like someone lifting the cup to let you sneak a peek, you see the corner of a sleeve as you pass the abandoned laundry basket. You log it in your mind, but some kind of black magic immediately wipes it off of your mental to-do list.
Fast forward to an hour before you must rush your little darlings out the door for the next game, and you realize that you no longer even know where the jersey is. It was hastily thrown into another child’s laundry basket and then mysteriously sucked into the crevices of your home.
Darn the black magic. You begin ransacking your own house in a hot sweat like a rabid animal. You make a silent vow to yourself not to lose focus tonight. You will not put yourself through this torture again in two days. But in the back of your mind, you know you have already resigned to this routine.
Although I am a newly christened Team Uniform Parent, I would like to revoke my own membership. We will be committing to less unified activities such as classes and arts, neither of which require matching outfits. I will chalk it up to creating refined, well-rounded children. But the truth is, I’m just really bad at the uniform washing.