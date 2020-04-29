More than 80 artists from Missouri and beyond are participating in Laumeier Sculpture Park’s Online Art Fair, which is taking place virtually Friday, May 8 through Monday, May 11. Festivities start at noon on Friday and end at noon on Monday.
This year would have been the 33rd Annual Art Fair. However, in light of recommendations and mandates concerning COVID-19, Laumeier Sculpture Park is closed until further notice. In this time of social distancing, the organization has created an online experience to carry on the spirit of the event.
This three-day event taking place on Mother’s Day weekend will feature artists from across the country exhibiting work in 10 media categories, including ceramics, fiber/textiles, glass, jewelry, mixed media, painting, photography/digital, printmaking/drawing, sculpture and wood. For a full list of the participating artists, visit laumeier.org/art-fair.
The site will also feature links to the local restaurants and entertainment who were scheduled to take part, as well as to at-home activities for kids and families.
The online art fair is presented by Emerson, with Contributing Sponsorship by Edward Jones, In-kind sponsorship by St. Louis County Parks, Schlafly Beer, and Artmart. Media sponsorship provided by HEC-TV and St. Louis Homes + Lifestyles.
About Laumeier Sculpture Park
Founded in 1976, Laumeier Sculpture Park is one of the first and largest sculpture parks in the country. Laumeier presents approximately 65 works of large-scale outdoor sculpture throughout its 105-acre campus, and serves 300,000 visitors of all ages each year, with a world-class art collection, indoor and outdoor temporary exhibitions, education programs, and public events. Laumeier is an internationally recognized museum, accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. The 501(c)3 nonprofit organization operates in partnership with St. Louis County Parks. Laumeier Sculpture Park’s ongoing operations and programs are generously supported by St. Louis County Parks; Regional Arts Commission; Missouri Arts Council; Arts and Education Council; UMSL; and Emerson, among other corporations, foundations, individual donors and members. For more about Laumeier Sculpture Park, visit www.laumeier.org.