Join Laumeier Sculpture Park for its annual Mother’s Day weekend Art Fair from home for the virtual fair May 7-10.
Due to the ongoing pandemic and the fact that the fair typically attracts thousands of people to the park, officials have decided to host the event online again this year for everyone’s health and safety.
The online Laumeier Art Fair will be open from noon on Friday, May 7, through noon on Monday, May 10, at www.laumeier.org/artfair.
The virtual fair will feature artwork from local and national artists in 10 media categories including ceramics, fiber/textiles, glass, jewelry, mixed media 2D, painting, photography/digital, printmaking/drawing, sculpture and wood. Shoppers will be able to browse by media or specific artist.
The annual fair is a crucial source of funds for Laumeier Sculpture Park, typically raising between 10-15% of its annual operating budget.
“The 2021 online art fair is very important, especially after a full year of lost income from almost all of our usual sources,” according to the fair’s organizers. “By shopping the online art fair, you will also be supporting local, regional and national artists who have also had a tough year financially sustaining their practices — 70% of sales will go directly to the artists, with 30% going to Laumeier.”