One of St. Louis’ favorite Mother’s Day weekend traditions is back in person. The 35th annual Laumeier Art Fair is this weekend, May 6 to 8, at Laumeier Sculpture Park, 12580 Rott Road in Sunset Hills.
This year’s event will feature nearly 150 juried artists from across the country, live music all weekend, local food and beverage vendors and hands-on kids activities for kids.
The art fair is open Friday, May 6, from 6 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, May 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission is $10 for adults, and free for children age 10 and under.
Get all the details at www.laumeier.org/artfair.