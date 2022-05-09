Dr. Stefanie B. Dougherty’s passion for orthodontics started when she got braces for the first time in second grade. She loved the whole journey, and she knew then that she wanted to change people’s lives and give everyone the confident smile they deserved.
Dr. Dougherty started her practice in 2014. Since then, she’s kept up to date with new technology in orthodontics. From 3D scanners to custom printed brackets, technology has helped treatment become more comfortable, more invisible, fast and convenient.
“I opened the doors to my dream office so I can help each and every person feel amazing about their smile,” she said. “I wanted an office and staff where my motto of ‘treat others as you want to be treated’ would be followed for each and every person that walks through our doors.”
With technology advancing rapidly, more and more people are taking advantage of orthodontics — including adults. Dr. Dougherty knows how important it is to remain on top of modern methods to keep patients looking and feeling their best.
“The wires we use are space age and were originally created by NASA to be constantly working, which helps the patient be in the office less and get their desired smile quicker,” said Dr. Dougherty. “We use a 3D scanner to create customized treatment plans and now offer 3D brackets that can cut down treatment time by 30%.”
Alongside Dr. Dougherty’s expertise, her experienced staff has over 85 years of combined orthodontic knowledge.
“My staff is the best,” said Dr. Dougherty. “I receive the most compliments about how amazing, attentive, kind and funny they all are. They are the reason I love coming to work every day.”
Visit Dougherty Orthodontics at 2901 Dougherty Ferry Road Suite 301. For more information, visit www.doughertyorthodontics.com.
2901 Dougherty Ferry Road Suite 301 • 636-825-1000