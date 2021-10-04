Dr. Stefanie B. Dougherty’s passion for orthodontics started when she got braces for the first time in second grade. She loved the whole journey, and she knew then that she wanted to change people’s lives and give everyone the confident smile they deserved.
Dr. Dougherty started her practice in 2013. Since then, she’s kept up to date with new technology in orthodontics. From 3D scanners to custom printed brackets, technology has helped treatment become more comfortable, more invisible, fast and convenient.
“I am so blessed to be able to create smiles as a profession,” said Dr. Dougherty. “I love working with others to enhance a patient’s self esteem, all while building long-lasting relationships. I aspire to live, both personally and professionally, by treating others as I would like to be treated. My practice and philosophy of care are centered around this principle.”
October is Orthodontic Health Month, and Dougherty Orthodontics is using the month to take a stand against bullying as part of the American Association of Orthodontists’ #bullyingbites campaign. Help Dougherty Orthodontics take a bite out of bullying by visiting standforthesilent.org.
Visit Dougherty Orthodontics at 2901 Dougherty Ferry Road Suite 301. For more information, or to schedule a cost-free consultation for adults or children, visit www.doughertyorthodontics.com.
2901 Dougherty Ferry Road Suite 301
St. Louis • 636-825-1000