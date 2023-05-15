Receiving braces in second grade, Dr. Stefanie Dougherty has firsthand experience of what being a patient feels like. She understands that the sacrifice of treatment produces stellar results beyond comparison. “I opened the doors to my dream office so I can help each and every person feel amazing about their smile,” revealed Dr. Dougherty. “I wanted an office and staff where my motto of ‘treat others as you want to be treated’ would be followed for each and every person that walks through our doors.”
Since 2013, Dr. Dougherty has utilized her “dream office” to provide patients with personalized treatment. She equips the office with the latest orthodontic technology, from 3D scanners to custom-printed brackets. “We use a 3D scanner to create customized treatment plans and now offer 3D brackets that can cut down treatment time by 30%,” explained Dr. Dougherty. “The wires we use are space age and were originally created by NASA to be constantly working, which helps the patient be in the office less and get their desired smile quicker.”
Dr. Dougherty is committed to keeping up-to-date with modern methods to provide her patients with the best service and care. Her team has over 120 years of combined orthodontic experience and receives praise for their kindness, attentiveness, and humor. With technology advancing rapidly, orthodontics is becoming more accessible to people, including adults. Dougherty Orthodontics remains dedicated to providing modern, comfortable, and efficient treatment options to help patients achieve their desired smiles.
To learn more, visit www.doughertyorthodontics.com or stop by their office at 2901 Dougherty Ferry Road, Suite 301.
2901 Dougherty Ferry Road Suite 301
636-825-1000