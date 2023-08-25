The time for the Kirkwood High School Pioneers’ home football game against DeSmet for Friday, Aug. 25, has been pushed back to 8 p.m. due to an excessive heat warning.
“To ensure the safety of athletes, students, families, and guests, the start time for the football game will be moved to 8 p.m.,” said Steph Deidrick, the district’s chief communications officer.
The Webster Groves Statesmen will also play Aug. 25 against Rockwood Summit, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Rockwood Summit High School, 1780 Hawkins Road in Fenton.