New retirement experiences for Kirkwood resident Carol Jackson kicked off with line dancing and chair yoga, thanks to Shepherd’s Center offerings in Glendale.
Jackson said she discovered the Shepherd’s Center for seniors shortly after retiring in 2010. The nonprofit is located inside Webster Groves Christian Church at 1320 W. Lockwood Ave.
After faithfully participating in the center’s line dancing and yoga classes, Jackson drove a weekly carpool to enable a few non-driving friends to also attend its programs.
“It’s like a sisterhood. We remember everyone’s favorite songs from dance class, we support each other through times of loss, and we learn from sharing our different backgrounds with each other,” she said.
When COVID-19 forced all of the center’s classes to move online, Jackson learned how to handle Zoom video conferencing so she could help host a “Coffee Talk” every week.
“Friendship and a strong sense of community are the qualities that distinguish the Shepherd’s Center organization from others,” she said.
As a child, Jackson said she enjoyed dancing and singing in church and school choirs. Her family has been members of Olive Chapel AME (African Methodist Episcopal) Church for generations, and she played a key role in helping the Shepherd’s Center to connect with older adults in that congregation.
After retiring from a career as a pediatric nurse’s assistant at St. John’s Mercy Hospital and a custodian at St. Louis Community College-Meramec, Jackson continued her love for dance in weekly line dance classes via the Shepherd’s Center, but said she also was eager to embrace new interests.
Jackson said among her favorite Shepherd’s Center memories are opportunities to learn about local cultural sites, the arts and topics that improve life, such as nutrition and safety.
“The Shepherd’s Center made me get off my chair and try something new — things I didn’t have the time for when I was working and raising my son,” she said.
Jackson recently jumped into the world of technology with a tablet device that Shepherd’s Center staffers helped her apply to receive and taught her how to use. Now, she said she uses her tablet every day to learn new dances from YouTube, play memory games and surf the internet to discover new things and information.
With Jackson’s leadership, Shepherd’s Center representatives organized many donation drives at Olive Chapel AME in support of those in need and special projects, such as Christmas caroling at local senior living facilities.
In addition to attending classes, Jackson serves as a Shepherd’s Center program volunteer. She said she looks forward to when the Shepherd’s Center monthly “Lunch Bunch” group and field trips can resume.