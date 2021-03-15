Webster Arts, the Webster Groves/Shrewsbury/Rock Hill Area Chamber of Commerce and the Webster Groves Arts Commission are working together to celebrate the creativity that triumphed in the midst of a stressful year.
The “Creativity In Crisis Awards 2020” will be awarded by the Webster Groves/Shrewsbury/Rock Hill Chamber of Commerce to a citizen, business or non-profit in the 63119 Zip code.
The award recognizes a person, business or group showing creativity during 2020. Examples include businesses that kept going through innovations or new products and services, and neighborhoods that found ways to organize safe events.
Nominate a citizen, business or non-profit that created a community event, a new business operation or addition, or put a new twist on the way things were done in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Winners will be selected in the categories of “Creative Individual,” “Creative Non-Profit,” “Creative Business” and “Creative Chamber Member.”
Awards will be presented at a March 31 virtual event. Nominations may be submitted until Monday, March 15, at webstershrewsburychamber.com and then clicking on “Creativity In Crisis Awards.”