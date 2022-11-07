The Webster-Kirkwood Times is soliciting recipes for publication in its annual Holiday Gift & Recipe Guide that will be published on Friday, Nov. 18.
Do you have that special dish or drink you like to bring to holiday gatherings? Along with favorite recipes, readers are encouraged to share stories, memories and photos connected to their recipes.
Baking temperatures, cooking times and other instructions should also be as complete and detailed as necessary for a successful result. Recipes submitted need to include the name, address, phone number and, if applicable, the email address of the sender. Only the name of the person submitting the recipe and his or her town will be published.
Send recipes and photos by Tuesday, Nov. 8, via email to advertising@timesnewspapers.com. Recipes and photos can also be mailed to Webster-Kirkwood Times, 122 W. Lockwood Ave., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, Missouri, 63119.