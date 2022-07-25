In 2003, longtime real estate agent Mary Vann realized she needed help getting homes ready to go on the market and getting work done for buyers. Vann and her husband, Jose Flores, started Las Aguilas Contracting that same year.
Having been a realtor for 30 years, Vann takes care of all things real estate that deal with helping people buy or sell a home, and Flores handles all of the remodeling and renovations.
“We know what people want in their new homes, so we started offering remodeling solutions to please everyone’s needs,” said Vann. “Now, we can handle a wide range of remodeling projects to help families who want to give their homes a new appearance or want to add value to their properties.”
Flores said he enjoys tackling new projects for clients.
“If people want help making changes to sell their home when they are ready, Las Aguilas can help,” he said. “If we are redoing properties for owners that are ready to sell, we are a good team to get homes ready for sale. I like to do my best work and get things finished and looking like I’d want in my own home.”
The business took on a life of its own when people realized Flores could fix anything, starting with a kitchen and bathroom remodel for a family at their daughter’s school.
Now, nearly 10 years later, Las Aguilas is still family-owned and operated, offering kitchen and bathroom renovation, hardscaping, concrete work, tiling and decks. Customers love the courteous Las Aguilas team.
“Jose and the guys are always polite, clean and quiet. They do their work fast and Jose has good ideas for the work,” said Vann.
